Gold price inches close to 53,000. Should you buy, sell or hold?

Speaking on the domestic trigger that may fuel gold price demand; Anuj Gupta, Vice President — Research at IIFL Securities said, "Wedding season in India has begun and it is going to work as major domestic trigger for gold price as demand for physical gold is expected to soar during the month of April to June. Apart from this, spot gold price has given fresh breakout at $1970 levels and other previous triggers like Russia-Ukraine conflict and global inflation are still existing. So, I am expecting gold price to further escalate up to $2000 to 2020 per ounce levels in international market whereas in domestic market, the precious metal may go up to ₹53,500 to ₹53,800 per 10 gm levels in immediate short term."