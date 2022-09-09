Gold price increases by 62; silver jumps 579

On Thursday, European Central Bank increased the interest rate by 75 basis points. This was well predicted by the market experts and investors. This might have led to a spike in the gold and silver prices at the international market. Any change in the stance of monetary policy of Europe or US has a significant impact on precious metal market as well as other stock market. Traders are also expecting to witness a jump in interest rate hike by the US Federal Reserve at its policy meeting going to be held on 20-21 September.