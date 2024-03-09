Gold price jumps 4% in one week on US Fed rate cut buzz. Opportunity to buy?
Gold rate today: The surge in gold prices to historic levels, reaching ₹66,356 per 10 gm, and gaining close to 4 percent for the week, reflects a combination of several factors driving demand for the precious metal, say experts
Gold rate today: The record run in gold prices continued throughout this week as expectations of the US Fed rate cut gained momentum after Jerome Powell's testimony before the US Congress. Spot gold price settled at a record high on Friday after briefly topping the $2,200 mark. On Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the gold rate finished at ₹66,019 per 10 gm mark, recording a weekly gain of ₹2,419 per 10 gm or nearly 4 percent appreciation in this time. Spot gold price finished at $2,179 per ounce level, logging around a 4.65 percent rise against the previous Friday's close of $2,082 per ounce level.
