Gold price jumps 6% this month. Should you buy as MCX gold rate dips ₹1000 from record high?
Gold rate today is in the $2,140 to $2,230 per ounce range whereas silver rate today is in the $23.80 to $28 per ounce range, say experts
Gold rate today: On account of three interest rate cuts in 2024 by the US Federal Reserve, gold price on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) touched a new high of ₹66,943 per 10 gm last week. However, profit-boking soon triggered and the yellow metal price retraced more than ₹1,000 per gm and ended at ₹65,870 level on Friday. After ending below the ₹66,000 mark, the MCX gold rate logged a 5.30 percent rise in MTD time whereas spot gold price ascended to the tune of 6 percent in the international market.
