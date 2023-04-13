Gold price jumps after US CPI data, FOMC minutes. Silver rate today hits ₹76K3 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 10:09 AM IST
- Gold rate today has immediate resistance at $2,030 levels whereas on MCX, gold price is facing resistance at ₹61,800 per 10 gm mark
Gold rate today: After better than expected US CPI data and FOMC minutes flagging off inflation jitters due to bank crisis in US, gold price today witnessed buying interest in early morning deals. Gold future contract for June 2023 on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) surged ₹123 per 10 gm and quuoted ₹60,751 levels in early morning session. In international market, gold price is up 0.12 per cent at $2,017 per ounce.
