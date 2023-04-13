Gold price jumps after US CPI data, FOMC minutes. Silver rate today hits 76K

According to commodity market experts, both gold and silver rates are rising today after better than expected US CPI data and US Fed flagging off slowdown jitters after banking crisis in the US. They further added that the US dollar rates are under pressure and it may go down to 98 levels once it breaches its support placed at 100 levels. Experts maintained that all these fundamentals are going to fuel gold and silver prices further northward and any dip in bullions should be taken as buying opportunity by gold investors.

