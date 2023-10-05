Gold price jumps after US government bond rout. Opportunity to buy?
Gold rate today has support placed at ₹56,000 levels on MCX whereas it is facing hurdle at ₹57,500 per 10 gm levels, say commodity market experts
Gold rate today: On account of profit booking trigger in US dollar leading to rout in US government bonds, gold price today went up during early morning deals. Fold future contract on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) for December 2023 expiry opened higher at ₹56.825 per 10 gm and went on to hit intraday high of ₹58,880 levels within few minutes of commodity market's opening bell today. In international market, gold price is quoting aound $1,828.50 per ounce levels.
