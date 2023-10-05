Gold price jumps after US government bond rout. Opportunity to buy?

Gold rate today: On account of profit booking trigger in US dollar leading to rout in US government bonds, gold price today went up during early morning deals. Fold future contract on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) for December 2023 expiry opened higher at ₹56.825 per 10 gm and went on to hit intraday high of ₹58,880 levels within few minutes of commodity market's opening bell today. In international market, gold price is quoting aound $1,828.50 per ounce levels. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Likewise, silver rate today opened upside at ₹67,450 per kg levels on MCX and went on to hit intraday high of ₹67,539 per 10 gm within few minutes of market's opening bell. In international market silver prices are oscillating around $21 per ounce levels.

US dollar in focus On why gold and silver prices are witnessing buying interest today, Anuj Gupta, Head — Commodity & Currency at HDFC Securities said, “Crude prices have lowered in recent times from around $96 per barrel to $86 per barrel levels, which sparked speculations about no US Fed rate hike in November meting. As US dollar index had climed to record 11-month high and it was in overbought condition as well, profit booking in US dollar began."

US dollar to INR “We expect Rupee to trade with a negative bias amid risk aversion in global markets and a hawkish tone of most Federal Reserve officials. US Dollar index may bounce back again if US treasury yields continue to rise. However, softening of crude oil prices may cushion the downside. Any intervention by the RBI may also support Rupee at lower levels. Traders may take cues from Services PMI, ADP non-farm employment and factory orders from US. Market participants may remain cautious ahead of RBI’s monetary policy meeting later this week. USDINR spot price is expected to trade in a range of ₹82.80 to ₹83.70," said Anuj Choudhary - Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

US government bond route “As US 10-year bond yiled had climbed to record 16 years high, it was also waiting for a profit booking trigger that it got from dip in US dollar. Hence, US government bonds received heavy rout, which led to fresh buying in other assets as people started shifting money from bonds and currencies to other assets like equities, gold and other assets," said Anuj Gupta of HDFC Securities.

Navneet Damani, Senior VP – Commodity Research at Motilal Oswal said, “CME Fed-Watch tool suggests that bets for a pause in November meeting has dropped from around 90% to 70%. After positive Jolts data, focus now shifts to US private payroll and Services PMI data scheduled later in the day." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Important levels for gold and silver prices Anuj Gupta of HDFC Securities said that gold price in international market is oscillating in $1,800 to $1,850 per ounce range whereas the yellow metal on MCX is oscillating around ₹56,000 per 10 gm to ₹57,500 per 10 gm levels. He said that silver price on MCX is in ₹63,000 to ₹68,000 per kg range whereas it is oscillating in $20 to $22 per ounce range in spot market.

