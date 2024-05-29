Gold price jumps ahead of US GDP data release, silver rate rebounds after retracing from record high
Gold rate today has support placed at ₹71,600 whereas it is facing resistance at ₹72,900 per 10 gm mark, say experts
Gold rate today witnessed strong buying in the early morning session. Gold price today opened downside on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) and touched an intraday high of ₹72,320 per 10 gm mark. Today, COMEX gold prices oscillate around $2,358 per troy ounce in the international market. This trend is in line with the recent upward movement in gold prices, which have been on a steady rise since [specific date]. Likewise, the silver rate today bounced back strongly after retracing from its lifetime high of ₹96,220 per kg mark. According to commodity market experts, gold and silver prices are ascending due to weakness in the US dollar rate. They said that the US GDP and core PCE data are coming on Thursday. They said the market expects flat data, which is positive for the bullion market.
