Gold price jumps as US CPI data fuels US Fed rate cut buzz. Will it climb to a new peak as silver price hits new high?
Gold rate today is around ₹750 away from lifetime high while silver rate today climbed to a new peak in early morning session
Gold rate today: Following the US Fed rate cut buzz after the US CPI data meeting the market estimates, gold price today opened upside in the early morning session. Extending the rally for yet another session, gold futures contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) for June 2024 expiry opened upside at ₹73,128 per 10 gm and touched an intraday high of ₹73,230 within a few minutes of the commodity market's opening bell today. In the international market, spot gold prices oscillate around $2,389 per ounce, whereas COMEX gold prices quote $2,394 per troy ounce. While climbing to the intraday high, MCX gold rate came close to its existing record high of ₹73,958 per 10 gm. However, the silver price on MCX touched a new peak of ₹87,476 per kg.
