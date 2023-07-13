Gold price jumps as US dollar hits 15-month low after ease in US CPI data

Gold price jumps as US dollar hits 15-month low after ease in US CPI data2 min read 13 Jul 2023, 10:47 AM IST
Gold rate today has immediate support at $1,930 per ounce and resistance at $1,960, while silver rate today is oscillating around $24.10 per ounce in international market
Gold rate today: Following US dollar index slide to 15-month low on easing US inflation, gold price today ascended in early morning deals in Asian and Indian markets. Gold future contract for August 2023 expiry on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), yellow metal opened higher at ₹59,230 per 10 gm levels and went on to hit intraday high of ₹59,288 per 10 gm within few minutes of commodity market's opening. In international market, oscillating around $1,955 per ounce levels.
