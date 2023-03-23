On how US Fed rate hike would impact gold price today, market expert Sugandha Sachdeva said, "Gold and silver are likely to perk up in today's opening trades on the back of weakness in the dollar index as the US Fed at its highly anticipated meeting delivered a 25bps rate hike in line with market expectations. However, the US central bank has left the door open for further increases in borrowing costs and gave no indications about a rate cut later this year which the market participants were forecasting ahead of the meeting. This can cap gold prices at higher levels where a near-term hurdle is visible at ₹59,200/10gm mark or $1,980 per ounce mark, while silver prices will find resistance at ₹70,500/kg mark. Downside support for gold is seen at ₹58,500/10gm and then ₹58,000 per 10gm mark corresponding to $1,910 per ounce."