Gold price jumps as US dollar rate, treasury yield slip; US Fed rate cut, job data is focus. Opportunity to buy?
Gold rates today witnessed strong buying as the US dollar slipped to a two-month low, say experts
Gold rate today: Following slides in the U.S. dollar rates and the U.S. Treasury yields, gold price today witnessed strong buying in early morning deals. Gold futures contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) for August 2024 expiry opened higher at ₹72,879 per 10 gm. It touched an intraday high of ₹72,958 within a few minutes of the opening bell. In the international market, the spot gold price oscillates around $2,368 per ounce, whereas the Comex gold price is around $2,387 per troy ounce.
