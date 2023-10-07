Gold price jumps from seven-month low after ease in US dollar, bond yield and crude oil rate
Gold rates today are in uptrend as ease in fear of US Fed rate hike has dragged US dollar, US bond yield and crude oil price, say commodity market experts
Gold rate today: On account of ease in fear of US Fed rate hike, US dollar (USD) and US bond yield cooled down from record high levels in the week gone by. This helped gold prices rebound from seven-month low. Gold future contract on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) for December 2023 expiry ended on Friday at ₹56,898 per 10 gm levels.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started