Gold price jumps on ease in US Fed's rate hike tension. Right time to buy?2 min read 17 Jul 2023, 10:27 AM IST
Gold rate today has im700mediate support placed at $1,935 per ounce levels in international market whereas on MCX, gold prices have support placed at ₹58,700 per 10 gm levels
Gold rate today: On account of ease in US Fed rate hike tension after the US dollar nosedived to 15-month lows, gold prices bounced back strongly during the last few sessions last week. However, in early morning deals on Monday, the yellow metal witnessed some profit booking in domestic and international market. Gold future contract on MCX for August expiry opened lower at ₹59,147 per 10 gm levels and went on to hit intraday low of ₹59,130 levels. But, the precious metal attracted buying interest at lower levels and hit intraday high of ₹59,194 levels. In international market, gold prices are oscillating around $1,953 per ounce levels.
