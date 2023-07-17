Gold price jumps on ease in US Fed's rate hike tension. Right time to buy?

Gold rate today: On account of ease in US Fed rate hike tension after the US dollar nosedived to 15-month lows, gold prices bounced back strongly during the last few sessions last week. However, in early morning deals on Monday, the yellow metal witnessed some profit booking in domestic and international market. Gold future contract on MCX for August expiry opened lower at ₹59,147 per 10 gm levels and went on to hit intraday low of ₹59,130 levels. But, the precious metal attracted buying interest at lower levels and hit intraday high of ₹59,194 levels. In international market, gold prices are oscillating around $1,953 per ounce levels.

Likewise, silver rate today witnessed some sell off pressure in early morning session as the white metal bounced back strongly from the lower support levels last week. Silver rate today opened lower at ₹75,510 per kg levels on MCX and went on to hit intraday low of ₹75,501 levels. However, the precious white metal attracted buying interest at lower levels and hit intraday high of ₹75,756 per kg levels within few minutes of commodity market's opening bell today.

US Fed rate hike

Expecting bounce back in gold and silver prices, Anuj Gupta, Vice President — Research at IIFL Securities said, “After the US dollar hitting 15-month low, US Fed rate hike tension has eased and hence market is not expecting any interest rate hike in near term. This has put US dollar under pressure and Dollar Index has slipped blow 100 levels. If it sustains below three digits, then we can soon see more downside in the US dollar as Dollar Index may go down towards 98 and 95 levels respectively."

Gold price outlook

On outlook for precious metal prices, Deveya Gaglani, Research Analyst - Commodities, Axis Securities said, “Rally in gold and silver prices can be attributed to softened inflation data, leading to a sell-off in the greenback and a drop in treasury yields. On the daily chart, Gold is trading above 20, and 9 EMA and RSI are also above its reference line, indicating that price momentum is strong. Buy-on dips are recommended in gold as long as the 59,000 level is intact on the downside."

Sharing important levels in regard to gold prices, Anuj Gupta of IIFL Securities said, “In international market, gold prices are in $1,935 to $1,980 per ounce range. On breaching the upper hurdle, yellow metal may go up to $2,010 levels. On MCX, gold prices have support placed at ₹58,700 per 10 gm levels whereas it is facing immediate hurdle at 59,500 and ₹59,800 per 10 gm levels respectively. "

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.