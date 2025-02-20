Gold rate today: After hitting a new peak of ₹86,549 per 10 gm during Wednesday evening deals, the precious yellow metal retraced as the US dollar witnessed some value buying ahead of the Closing Bell. However, in the Opening Bell on Thursday, the US dollar failed to sustain at higher levels, and the US Dollar Index slipped below the 107 mark and once again came close to its two-month low. This triggered the strong buying of precious bullion metal. MCX gold rate today opened upside at ₹86,420 per 10 gm and touched an intraday high of ₹86,487 within a few minutes of the Opening Bell.

According to experts, the US dollar's price eased during the morning session on Thursday, which triggered value buying in the precious yellow metal. They said investors are waiting for the release of FOMC meeting minutes as a hawkish stance by the US Fed could undermine expectations of a US Fed rate cut in 2025.

FOMC meeting minutes in focus Pointing towards the US Fed's meeting minutes release scheduled today, Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research — Wealth Management at Motilal Oswal, said, “Investors focus now turns to the FOMC minutes set for release on Thursday, February 20. A hawkish stance from the Fed could undermine expectations of a US Fed rate cut in 2025."

Traders currently see at least one 25-basis-point rate cut and a 44% chance of an additional lowering by December, according to LSEG data.

Trump's tariff rant Expecting the bull trend in gold prices to continue, Paul Wong, Market Strategist at Sprott Asset Management, said, “We are in a state of unusual-heightened uncertainty... the catalyst is the tariffs and trade talks or threats that are going on around the world.”

Trump said on Tuesday that he intends to impose auto tariffs "in the neighborhood of 25%", along with similar duties on semiconductor and pharmaceutical imports.

This follows his recent move to impose a 10% tariff on Chinese imports and a 25% tariff on steel and aluminium earlier this month.

Bullion is seen as a safeguard against geopolitical risks and inflation, but rising interest rates diminish its attractiveness as a non-yielding asset.

Gold price outlook "Overall, the outlook for gold price is positive as MCX gold rate is expected to sustain above its crucial support at ₹85,500 per 10 gm,” said Anuj Gupta, Head — Commodity & Currency at HDFC Securities.

(With inputs from Reuters)