Gold price jumps on rate cut buzz in upcoming US Fed meeting. Opportunity to buy?
Gold rate today is rising as the market is expecting an announcement of a rate cut schedule in the upcoming US Fed meeting, say experts
Gold rate today: On account of rate cut buzz in the upcoming US Fed meeting scheduled from 30th to 31st January 2024, gold price today witnessed some buying interest during early morning deals. In the early morning session, the MCX gold rate opened higher at ₹62,080 per 10 gm level and went on to touch an intraday high of ₹62,295 per 10 gm within a few minutes of the commodity market's opening. In the international market, spot gold price is oscillating around $2,030 per ounce level.
