Gold price jumps ₹11,000 per 10 gm in six months. Experts predict ₹75,000 level in FY25
Gold price may touch the $2,350 per ounce level by the end of September 2024 if the US Fed decides to cut interest rates in upcoming FOMC meeting scheduled from 30th April to 1st May 2024, say experts
Gold rate today: On account of three US Fed rate cut buzz in 2024, gold price finished on an exceptionally positive note in the last session of FY24. Ahead of the end of FY24, the gold futures contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) for April 2024 expiry ended at ₹67,800 per 10 gm level after climbing to a new lifetime peak of ₹67,850 per 10 gm. While finishing at the ₹67,800 level, MCX gold rate registered around ₹11,000 per 10 gm rise in the last two-quarters of the current fiscal. Spot gold price finished at the $2,254 per ounce mark on the last trade session of FY24.
