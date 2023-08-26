Gold price logs 1.3% weekly gain. Should you buy after Jackson Hole meeting?3 min read 26 Aug 2023, 02:56 PM IST
Gold rates today have crucial support placed at ₹58,000 levels in domestic market whereas it has strong support at $1,880 levels in international market, say experts
Gold rate today: Following mixed trend throughout the week as investors were waiting for the final outcome of Jackson Home meeting. However, the yellow metal continue to bounced back from the lower support levels and its crucial ₹58,000 per 10 gm levels on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) and $1,900 per ounce levels in international market remained sacrosanct. In fact, the precious bullion logged near 1.30 per cent weekly gain as gold prices rebounded from the lower support levels after US Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's balanced speech at Jackson Hole Symposium.
