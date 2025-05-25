Gold prices today in your city: Check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, New Delhi and Kolkata on May 25

Gold prices in your city today, on May 25: Check gold and silver rates in your city — Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi and Mumbai. What do experts predict for June 2025? 

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated25 May 2025, 12:48 PM IST
Gold prices in your city today, on May 25: Check gold and silver rates in your city — Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi and Mumbai. What do experts predict for June 2025?
Gold prices in your city today, on May 25: Check gold and silver rates in your city — Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi and Mumbai. What do experts predict for June 2025? (Representative Image: iStock)

Gold, silver prices in your city, May 25: Experts are eyeing a “bullish” outlook for the yellow metal as uncertainity over Donald Trump's tariff wars on China and the European Union (EU) fuelled gold prices last week.

Gold and silver are safe haven investments, which experts feel insulate your portfolio against the volatile equities market. Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities feels that gold prices are upwards bound in June. He believes the markets will closely track US economic data, Q1 GDP and consumer confidence numbers in the near term.

Overall, gold rates have surged 30 per cent year-on-year (YoY), and it has given 15 per cent CAGR returns since 2001, as an investment. It has also beaten inflation by more than 2-4 per cent since 1995, as per data.

For silver, Colin Shah, MD of Kama Jewelry believes prices “may remain relatively stable, unless any major economic development takes precedence”. This year, silver has proved a stabler bet than gold.

Commodiy experts feel that buying gold on dips is an “opportunity” and some recommend gold ETFs to create exposure while saving on making charges and storage cost. However, please check your own financial goals and requirements, and cosnult with your financial manager (if one), for how to add commodities to your portfolio mix.

Also Read | Indias auto sector duty concession offer to UK under FTA is very nuanced: Official

Gold, Silver Prices Today: Check Rates in India — May 25

The MCX gold index was at 96,400/10 gm on May 25, the official website showed. Meanwhile, MCX silver prices were at 98,000/kg, it showed.

Further, 24-carat gold was priced at 96,860/10 gm, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) on May 25. Further, 22-carat gold was priced at 88,788/10 gms. And, silver prices today are at 98,240/kg (Silver 999 Fine), as per the IBA website.

So, check here for prices of gold and silver in your city today on May 25 — Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. Notably, for retail customers, jewellers may add making charges, taxes and GST to the bill, which could hike the final price for you.

Also Read | Trump crypto dinner a fail? Attendee says ‘food sucked and security was lax’

Gold and Silver Prices in Delhi — May 25

Gold and Silver Prices in Mumbai — May 25

Also Read | What has IMD predicted for monsoon advance in India? Check forecast here

Gold and Silver Prices in Chennai — May 25

Gold and Silver Prices in Bengaluru — May 25

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine war: Largest prisoner swap, massive overnight strikes — 10 points

Gold and Silver Prices in Hyderabad — May 25

Gold and Silver Prices in Kolkata — May 25

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Key Takeaways
  • Gold prices have surged 30% YoY, outperforming inflation since 1995.
  • Silver is currently a stable investment option compared to gold.
  • Investors should consider gold ETFs to minimize costs related to physical gold.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsCommoditiesGold prices today in your city: Check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, New Delhi and Kolkata on May 25
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.