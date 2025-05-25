Gold prices today in your city: Check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, New Delhi and Kolkata on May 25

Gold, silver prices in your city, May 25: Experts are eyeing a “bullish” outlook for the yellow metal as uncertainity over Donald Trump's tariff wars on China and the European Union (EU) fuelled gold prices last week.

Gold and silver are safe haven investments, which experts feel insulate your portfolio against the volatile equities market. Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities feels that gold prices are upwards bound in June. He believes the markets will closely track US economic data, Q1 GDP and consumer confidence numbers in the near term.

Overall, gold rates have surged 30 per cent year-on-year (YoY), and it has given 15 per cent CAGR returns since 2001, as an investment. It has also beaten inflation by more than 2-4 per cent since 1995, as per data.

For silver, Colin Shah, MD of Kama Jewelry believes prices “may remain relatively stable, unless any major economic development takes precedence”. This year, silver has proved a stabler bet than gold.

Commodiy experts feel that buying gold on dips is an “opportunity” and some recommend gold ETFs to create exposure while saving on making charges and storage cost. However, please check your own financial goals and requirements, and cosnult with your financial manager (if one), for how to add commodities to your portfolio mix.

Gold, Silver Prices Today: Check Rates in India — May 25 The MCX gold index was at ₹96,400/10 gm on May 25, the official website showed. Meanwhile, MCX silver prices were at ₹98,000/kg, it showed.

Further, 24-carat gold was priced at ₹96,860/10 gm, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) on May 25. Further, 22-carat gold was priced at ₹88,788/10 gms. And, silver prices today are at ₹98,240/kg (Silver 999 Fine), as per the IBA website.

So, check here for prices of gold and silver in your city today on May 25 — Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. Notably, for retail customers, jewellers may add making charges, taxes and GST to the bill, which could hike the final price for you.

Gold and Silver Prices in Hyderabad — May 25 Gold bullion rates in Hyderabad — ₹ 96,840/10 gm.

96,840/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹ 96,400/10 gm.

96,400/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in Hyderabad — ₹ 98,220/kg.

98,220/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in Hyderabad — ₹ 98,000/kg. Gold and Silver Prices in Kolkata — May 25 Gold bullion rates in Kolkata — ₹ 96,560/10 gm.

96,560/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in Kolkata — ₹ 96,400/10 gm.

96,400/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in Kolkata — ₹ 97,930/kg.

97,930/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in Kolkata — ₹ 98,000/kg. Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

