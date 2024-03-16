'Gold price may touch $2300 level by end of September 2024'
MCX gold rates may touch ₹67,000 to ₹67,500 per 10 gm by end of September 2024, believes Anuj Gupta of HDFC Securities
Amid correction in the bullion metal prices, after hotter-than-expected US inflation and PPI print, the stock market and decentralized digital currency market have also fallen under the bears' grip. Anuj Gupta, Head — Commodity & Currency at HDFC Securities talks to Asit Manohar of Mint and unveils triggers that may lend support to the falling gold rates today. The HDFC Securities expert also discussed the risk-reward ratio available in the current bullion market. Below are the edited excerpts:
