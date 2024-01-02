Gold price may trade in a narrow range in January, rate cut hopes to support; deploy buy on dips, say analysts
Gold prices have risen 14.8% in the year 2023, while silver price gained 7.2% during the year. In the international market, bullion prices gained 13% in 2023 to post their first annual gain since 2020 on hopes that the US central bank could cut interest rates as early as March.
Gold price outlook: Gold prices traded higher on Tuesday tracking gains in international bullion prices supported by the prospect of interest rate cuts from the US Federal Reserve in 2024.
