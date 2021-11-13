Gold price near 9-month high. Should you buy precious metal now?

On how rising inflation may increase investment demand for gold and silver; Abhishek Chauhan, Head — Commodity & Currency at Swastika Investmart Ltd said, "Since the start of Covid-19 pandemic, global inflation is increasing rapidly. US Consumer price index has jumped 6.2 per cent in October compared with the previous year due to the surging cost of crude oil, gas and food. According to US CPI data, consumers' spending on goods and services has increased up to 4.6 per cent, which is the highest level of inflation seen in 1990 in the USA. Due to this rising global inflation and the dovish Fed outlook, Gold prices on MCX have crossed ₹49,000 per 10-gram mark while the silver price is trading above 67,000 per kg."

