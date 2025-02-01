Gold price on Budget Day: Gold prices were lacklustre in early trade in the domestic futures market on Saturday, February 1, on profit booking at higher levels ahead of the Union Budget 2025. MCX Gold for April 4 expiry traded 0.05 per cent down at ₹82,188 per 10 grams around 9:15 AM, after hitting an all-time high of ₹82,600 per 10 grams in the previous session.
Speculation is rife that the government may announce an increase in customs duties on gold in the Union Budget 2025, a move that could boost gold prices.
More to come…
