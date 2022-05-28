Gold price on cusp of giving breakout in spot market. Should you buy now?

On where this gold price rally is heading, Dr. Joseph Thomas, Head of Research at Emkay Wealth Management said, "While the surging inflation in the major economies of the world makes it an appropriate choice for some amount of value preservation, the strength in the US Dollar and the rising US rates are putting pressure on gold price. There is a clear positioning from the Fed that the rate hikes will continue till inflation is tamed. And only after reliable data to the contrary is available should there be any change in the interest rate policy. The rising rates will make it quite attractive for investors to stay in the currency to earn the higher currency yield. This has also led to a strengthening US currency. Gold being quoted in US Dollars; the price is bound to come down. Hence, the upside level for gold may be capped at $1930 per ounce whereas $1760 and $1730 may act as key support levels for the yellow metal."