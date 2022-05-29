Gold price outlook: 5 factors that may decide yellow metal's movement this week

Speaking on important factors that may impact gold price movement next week, Vipul Srivastava, Research Analyst — Metals and Energy Research at Religare Broking Ltd said, "Moving to the week ahead, some key factors would hold the spotlight. First and foremost, the direction of the dollar would be pivotal as a retreat in the dollar index would provide a fillip to the gold prices. In a truncated week with holidays in the major global markets, China’s manufacturing data along with inflation figures from Europe’s major economies would be in focus. On Friday, US non-farm payrolls and employment data would be a key highlight of the economic calendar, which would provide clues about the health of the world’s largest economy and could set the theme for bullion prices going forward."