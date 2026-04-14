Gold price outlook: 6 Reasons why the yellow metal is down 20% from peak: Is this the right time to buy?

Gold has entered one of its most challenging phases in recent years, correcting nearly 20% from its January peak as multiple macro and geopolitical pressures converged at once. What makes this decline unusual is that it has come despite heightened global uncertainty, a phase where gold typically thrives as a safe-haven asset.

A broad sell-off across equities, bonds, and currencies, combined with a stronger dollar, rising bond yields, and record ETF outflows, has weighed heavily on prices. At the same time, escalating tensions between the U.S. and Iran, including plans to blockade the Strait of Hormuz, have added complexity to the outlook. While geopolitical risks remain elevated, rising energy prices and inflation expectations have created headwinds for non-yielding assets like gold.

6 reasons why gold is falling? The recent correction in gold prices is not driven by a single factor but a combination of interconnected developments, reducing its traditional safe-haven appeal.

Stronger U.S. dollar: A stronger U.S. dollar has weighed on gold prices by making it more expensive for non-dollar investors. As the dollar emerged as the preferred safe-haven asset during the current geopolitical tensions, global demand for gold weakened, limiting its upside despite uncertainty.

Rising bond yields: Rising bond yields have made yield-bearing assets more attractive compared to gold, which does not offer any returns. This shift has reduced investor interest in gold, as higher real interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets like precious metals.

Record ETF outflows: Gold ETF flows have turned negative, with North America witnessing $13 billion in outflows in March — the largest monthly outflow on record — ending a nine-month inflow streak. This reversal in institutional flows has significantly impacted sentiment and added downward pressure on prices.

US–Iran conflict and oil price shock: The escalation in the U.S.-Iran conflict following failed talks and the risk of a blockade in the Strait of Hormuz has pushed energy prices sharply higher. While geopolitical tensions typically support gold, the resulting energy-driven inflation has altered this dynamic and created headwinds instead.

Rising inflation and delayed rate cut expectations: U.S. inflation rose to 3.3% in March 2026 from 2.4% in February, driven by a 12.5% increase in energy costs, with gasoline up 18.9% and fuel oil rising 44.2%. This has reinforced expectations of delayed rate cuts or tighter policy, which is negative for gold.

Central bank buying slowdown: Central bank gold purchases slowed to 5 tonnes in January 2026 compared to a monthly average of 27 tonnes in 2025. While demand remains geographically diversified with countries like China, Poland, Malaysia, and South Korea accumulating reserves, the pace of buying has moderated.

What should investors do now? Market experts believe that while near-term volatility may persist, the long-term fundamentals for gold remain intact, suggesting a measured approach rather than panic selling.

According to Tata Mutual Fund, gold prices are expected to consolidate in the near term due to mixed macroeconomic signals, including a pause in U.S. interest rates, a stronger dollar, and higher yields, with expected price swings of around 5%.

“We expect gold prices to consolidate in current range for the short term over mixed market fundamentals, over a longer pause to the US interest rates, stronger dollar, and higher yields, with expected price swing of 5%,” Tata Mutual Fund said.

Tata Mutual Fund maintained that despite recent corrections, the medium-to-long-term outlook for gold remains positive, supported by structural factors such as high global debt levels, persistent inflation risks, weak confidence in fiat currencies, and a fragmented geopolitical environment.

“Despite recent volatility, the fundamental case for owning gold remains intact. The core drivers have not disappeared, and they continue to underpin long-term demand,” Tata Mutual Fund added.

Meanwhile, Renisha Chainani highlighted the critical price zones for gold and silver, indicating that a breakout above resistance levels could trigger further upside, while key supports remain crucial in the near term.

“Gold has a resistance zone around $4800-4850 (~ ₹154,000 - 155,000). If prices sustain above this level, it can tend higher towards $5000 (~ ₹160,000), while $4600 (~ ₹148500) is the strong support. Silver has resistance around $77 (~ ₹246,000), if prices sustain above this level, it can touch levels of $82 (~ ₹255,000) and $87 (~ ₹265,000),” said Renisha Chainani.

Overall, the current correction reflects a shift in market dynamics rather than a breakdown in gold’s long-term story. For investors, this suggests a cautious and staggered approach — focusing on accumulation during dips rather than aggressive buying, while keeping an eye on evolving macroeconomic and geopolitical developments.