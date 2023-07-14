Despite the challenges posed by monetary tightening, the strengthening of the dollar index, and persistent core inflation, gold prices have risen 8 per cent in 2023 so far. Experts find the outlook for this precious metal promising, primarily due to the easing of inflationary pressures which may result in the end of monetary tightening.

As per MCX data, gold prices have moved from ₹54,656 per 10 gram on December 31, 2022, to ₹59,106 per 10 gram on July 13, 2023, rising about 8 per cent. Equity benchmark the Sensex, too, is up 8 per cent for the same period.

With an improving risk appetite of investors driven by the anticipated conclusion of rate hikes in the US and the continued resilience of both the US and Indian economies, a crucial question arises: what should be the investment strategy for gold for the remainder of the year?

What moved the yellow metal?

Rate hikes, the dollar's rise and the resilient US market have been the two major factors that have kept gold prices capped this year. On the other hand, inflation, economic uncertainty and geopolitical concerns support gold prices.

"After notching a three-year high of $2,085.4 per troy ounce on 4th May 2023 ($4 shy of an all-time high), gold prices have been on a steady decline since then. Ease in the US banking sector crisis and prospects of higher rates from Western central banks prompted such a move," said Ravindra V. Rao, CMT, EPAT, VP-Head Commodity Research, Kotak Securities.

Manav Modi, commodity and currency analyst at Motilal Oswal Financial Services observed that gold has given more than 10 per cent returns in the first four-five months of 2023 only on the back of various factors such as the expectation of slower global growth, change in interest rate hike cycle, geopolitical distress, banking concerns, etc. However, the movement of the dollar index, yields, weaker demand and a few other uncertainties are influencing market participants to diversify their portfolios in riskier assets as well, Modi added.

What is the road ahead?

Experts believe that due to macro uncertainty and with central banks also increasing their gold reserves, it is important for market participants to diversify their allocation and invest in gold.

"We have seen CPI easing off significantly, but the Fed's benchmark PCE is still steady on the higher side, which is why we have not seen much change in rate hike probabilities. Any change in Fed officials' stance or weak economic data points could lend some support to gold on the lower end," said Modi.

"We believe gains for gold could be capped as it has some more room on the lower end having support at ₹56,000-57,000 on the domestic front. It could consolidate in a range on a quarterly basis, on the higher side, we stick to our annual report and maintain a target of ₹63,000 on a medium to longer-term period. Similarly, on the Comex, strong supports are at $1,830-1,850; and on the higher side, $2,100 looks likely," said Modi.

Forecasts for El Nino raise concerns on the global growth and inflation front. El Nino might lead to a rise in food inflation during the second half of 2023.

"As of now, analysts and economists are expecting a mild recession in the US. Cooling inflation also gives the Fed the ability to cut rates when the economy slows. Fed might be done with hiking by July or September FOMC meetings, amid visible disinflationary trends. Though the expectations of rate cuts in 2023 are fading, gold prices might stay buoyed for a six-month perspective as a Fed pivot might lead to a multi-year decline in the dollar index and treasury yields," said Rao.

Saumil Gandhi, senior analyst of commodity at HDFC Securities pointed out that globally, inflation has been declining following lower commodity prices which reduce the hedging demand but the central bank demand may continue to remain intact on the back of diversification.

Back at home, Gandhi observed that the higher gold prices and government policy might dampen the physical gold demand. The rural demand could be relatively lower due to El Nino and uneven rainfalls. However, many developed nations might enter into recession next year, so the gold investment could see greater upside.

"We remain optimistic about domestic gold prices amid favourable festive demands and bullish technical charts. Any dip in the prices could be a good opportunity to make a fresh long. We believe MCX Gold can rally towards the ₹63,000 level within the next six months. MCX Gold has good support between ₹57,400– ₹56,800 and resistance at ₹63,000," said Gandhi.

Read all market-related news here

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts and brokerage firms. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.