Gold rate up 8% in 2023 so far. Experts share the outlook for the yellow metal4 min read 14 Jul 2023, 05:38 PM IST
Gold rate India: As per MCX data, gold prices have moved from ₹54,656 per 10 gram on December 31, 2022, to ₹59,106 per 10 gram on July 13, 2023, rising about 8 per cent. Equity benchmark the Sensex, too, is up 8 per cent for the same period.
Despite the challenges posed by monetary tightening, the strengthening of the dollar index, and persistent core inflation, gold prices have risen 8 per cent in 2023 so far. Experts find the outlook for this precious metal promising, primarily due to the easing of inflationary pressures which may result in the end of monetary tightening.
