Gold vs Silver: Which precious metal offers a better bet for investors after the recent correction?

Gold and silver have rebounded after a recent correction, but the recovery has revived a key question for investors: which precious metal offers the better investment opportunity now?

While both metals continue to benefit from long-term structural factors, their investment cases differ sharply. According to analysts, gold enjoys stronger support, while silver has delivered strong returns but remains more vulnerable to volatility.

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The debate comes as precious metals recover from recent pressure triggered by the Jackson Hole shock.

Gold, Silver price today On Thursday, September 3, gold rose more than 1% as the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields eased, while investors awaited U.S. nonfarm payrolls data that could shape expectations around the Federal Reserve's next policy move.

Also Read | Gold and silver prices jump amid a decline in dollar, yields

Spot gold climbed 1.1% to $4,434.70 per ounce by 0425 GMT, after hitting a near one-month low in the previous session. U.S. gold futures gained 1.5% to $4,480.10, while spot silver rose 1.2% to $66.08.

Back home, gold and silver prices jumped by up to 1% in morning deals on the MCX on Thursday, September 3, supported by easing U.S. dollar and bond yields. U.S. gold futures for December delivery also rose 1% to $4,473.21 per troy ounce.

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Why Gold and Silver Are Rebounding The U.S. dollar remained under pressure, while Treasury yields eased from multi-year highs, improving the appeal of non-yielding assets such as gold. A weaker dollar also makes greenback-priced metals more affordable for buyers holding other currencies.

The recent correction in precious metals had gathered pace after the Jackson Hole meeting, where Warsh said the Fed would "have work to do" if policymakers failed to gain the confidence needed to ensure inflation was heading towards 2%.

Meanwhile, geopolitical developments also remain in focus. Top aides to U.S. President Donald Trump are pushing to prevent the Iran war from escalating before November's midterm elections in an effort to stem Republican electoral losses, according to four people familiar with the discussions.

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Which precious metal should you buy? Gold and silver have remained in focus as investors assess whether the recent correction marks a temporary pause or signals a broader shift in the precious-metals cycle. While both metals continue to attract investors over the long term, which one should investors buy?

According to Emkay Wealth Management, the recent pullback has not changed the larger investment case for precious metals. Gold has found strong support around $4,060, while silver has held the $58 level over the past four to six weeks.

The firm believes the resilience displayed by both metals despite recent profit booking suggests that the broader uptrend remains intact. The current consolidation phase, it said, could provide a stronger base for the next leg of the cycle.

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It estimates that gold has another 12% upside potential. For silver, however, the road ahead could be more volatile, with the metal potentially facing resistance around $68 and $74 per ounce, respectively.

Vivek Choksey, Regional Manager, Emkay Wealth Management, Ahmedabad, said: “The recent correction in precious metals needs to be viewed in the context of the larger structural rally. Gold and silver have continued to demonstrate resilience despite profit booking and uncertainty around the interest-rate trajectory.”

“With the rally having completed only a part of its historical cyclical journey, we believe the long-term case for gold remains constructive. Any sustained shift towards a softer interest-rate environment could further strengthen the outlook for precious metals,” Choksey said.

Emkay believes gold's outlook could become even more favourable if global monetary policy shifts towards a softer interest-rate regime for an extended period. Such a scenario could reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets.

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It further added that Silver, too, continues to have a strong long-term investment case. However, silver differs from gold because of its greater sensitivity to industrial demand and market sentiment. This has resulted in significantly higher short-term volatility, making the metal potentially more susceptible to intermittent corrections.

Looking ahead, Emkay sees the outlook for gold becoming particularly favourable if global monetary policy moves towards a softer interest-rate regime for an extended period. Such a shift could reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets and further strengthen gold's investment case.

Technical View Meanwhile, from a technical view, Renisha Chainani, Chief Research Officer (CRO) at Augmont Gold's sharp climb from $4,000 to $4,680 has since cooled, with prices retracing to the 38.2% Fibonacci level near $4,400–4,410. That zone should act as support for now — but a break below opens the door to further downside toward $4,315 and $4,235. On the flip side, a sustained move above $4,500 could set up a fresh rally toward $4,700 and eventually $4,900.

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She added that Silver has followed a similar arc, pulling back to around $66 after its run from $55 to $71. Holding above this level keeps the setup intact; a breakdown could send prices toward $63 and $61. If silver instead pushes and holds above $67, look for a renewed push toward $71 and $76.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.