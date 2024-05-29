Gold Price Outlook: Motilal Oswal recommends ‘buy on dips’ on yellow metal; pegs upside target to ₹81,000
The brokerage firm further advised accumulating gold around $2250 for targets towards $2650, on COMEX.
The brokerage firm Motilal Oswal (MOFSL) has revised upward potential target of gold to ₹81,000, while maintaining a positive bias on the precious metal. MOFSL, in its latest report, recommended ‘buy on dips’ approach on the yellow metal with advice to accumulate near ₹69,000.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started