Gold price outlook: Top 5 triggers for the yellow metal next week

“For the week ahead, investors would set their sights on inflation figures from the US. The inflation trajectory remains at the center stage in determining how far the rates will have to rise. Also, markets would be closing monitoring the dollar movement as that will steer gold’s path ahead. While no positive developments in the Russia-Ukraine conflict are visible, soaring energy prices would also be on the radar of investors. Markets are also expecting some fiscal stimulus measures to be rolled out by China in their effort to boost the economy which shall improve sentiments in the markets," said Sugandha Sachdeva, VP — Commodity & Currency Research at Religare Broking Ltd.

