Gold price outlook: Will yellow metal rise amid dollar-driven volatility? Experts weigh in

Gold price outlook: Gold Futures on India's Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) closed 0.59 per cent or ₹568 lower on Friday, 30 May 2025, amid tepid demand for safe-haven assets and a rising US dollar backed by US economic data.

MCX Gold's June contract closed 0.59 per cent lower at ₹95,891 per 10 grams after Friday's market session, compared to ₹96,459 per 10 grams in the previous commodity market close.

Experts anticipate that gold prices in India will trade in a range-bound movement amid ongoing tariff uncertainty and rising dollar-driven volatility. Global gold investors will be looking out for key data like the U.S. labour data, global PMIs, and central bank decisions, including those of the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Bloomberg US Dollar Spot Index was up 0.05 per cent at 99.329 as of 12:00 a.m. (EDT) on Friday, 30 May 2025. The demand for safe-haven assets like gold ranges along with geopolitical tensions, as investors tend to withdraw their money from gold and switch to high-risk assets after a positive economic development.

Limited downside amid US dollar rebound? Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities, said that the precious yellow metal lost some ground after the strong US economic data release dampened demand for safe-haven gold and stabilised the US dollar last week.

The US greenback steadied at 99.4 levels on Friday, 30 May 2025, after its fifth consecutive decline, amid aggressive trade policies that could undermine the dollar’s appeal.

The commodity market expert estimated that Comex gold will find support at ₹3,260 per ounce and resistance near the $3,400 level per ounce. Trivedi recommended that investors maintain a cautious sentiment with their focus on U.S. labour data, global PMIs, and other key economic data.

“Gold may see limited downside as the dollar attempts a rebound, but ongoing geopolitical risks and a packed economic calendar could support bullion in the near term. Comex Gold finds support at $3,260/oz, with resistance near $3,400/oz. Market sentiment remains cautious, with attention turning to U.S. labour data, global PMIs, and central bank decisions from the ECB and RBI in the coming week,” said Jigar Trivedi.

Gold Price Outlook for next week Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst of Commodity and Currency at LKP Securities, said that gold prices in India in the short term are expected to witness support at near ₹94,000, and resistance around the ₹97,000 level due to the tariff uncertainty and dollar-driven volatility.

“In the short term, gold remains caught between tariff-related uncertainty and dollar-driven volatility. Traders should expect continued range-bound movement with support near ₹94,000 and resistance around ₹97,000 in the domestic market,” said Jateen Trivedi.

