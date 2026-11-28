Gold price prediction 2027: Gold prices have witnessed a sharp correction in November 2026, with MCX futures falling significantly from their record levels amid a stronger US dollar, rising bond yields and concerns over further interest-rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve. The sell-off pushed the yellow metal towards ₹1.17 lakh per 10 grams, marking one of its steepest corrections this year as investors reduced their exposure to precious metals.

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However, gold prices staged a strong rebound towards the end of the month as buyers stepped in at lower levels. MCX gold recovered around 2.8% during the week to close near ₹1,25,198 per 10 grams, signalling renewed buying interest after the sharp decline.

What's driving gold prices in 2026? Gold's performance in 2026 has been shaped by a combination of geopolitical developments, US monetary policy expectations, currency movements and investor positioning.

While geopolitical tensions typically support safe-haven demand, higher crude oil prices have fuelled inflation concerns and strengthened expectations that the US Federal Reserve could keep interest rates higher for longer or consider further hikes. A stronger US dollar and elevated bond yields have also weighed on gold, making the non-yielding asset less attractive.

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Ashish Rajodiya, Head of Commodities at PL Capital, said the recent selling in gold and silver has largely been led by futures funds and concerns over Fed rate hikes rather than long-term investors. He added that physical buyers have stepped in during the price decline.

The recent correction has therefore not necessarily changed the longer-term investment case for gold. However, the direction of US interest rates, the dollar and central-bank purchases will remain important factors influencing prices in the coming months.

Gold prices outlook in the near-term Gold prices could recover in 2027 if expectations of further US rate hikes ease and the dollar weakens. A more supportive interest-rate environment could improve investor demand for the yellow metal, while continued central-bank purchases may provide an additional cushion.

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Rajodiya expects MCX gold to trade in the range of ₹1,12,000- ₹1,35,000 per 10 grams over the next six months. Over a 12-month horizon, he sees prices moving in a higher range of ₹1,20,000- ₹1,50,000 per 10 grams.

He cautioned that further Federal Reserve tightening, a stronger US dollar or slower central-bank buying could keep gold closer to the lower end of these ranges. On the other hand, a pause in rate hikes could support a recovery.

Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, said gold and silver could extend their recovery if US Treasury yields continue to ease and the dollar weakens. However, a shift towards a more hawkish monetary policy outlook could quickly revive selling pressure, keeping volatility elevated across commodities.

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From a technical perspective, Ponmudi said MCX gold ended the week on a cautiously positive note, rebounding approximately 2.8% to close near ₹1,25,198 per 10 grams.

He identified immediate resistance for gold at ₹1,26,300- ₹1,27,000, followed by ₹1,30,000- ₹1,30,700. A sustained move above the immediate resistance band could strengthen the recovery and open the way towards the next resistance zone.

On the downside, ₹1,21,000- ₹1,21,700 is the immediate support range. A decisive break below this zone could expose gold prices to a further correction towards ₹1,17,500- ₹1,18,500.

Ponmudi added that the weekly candle formed a long lower shadow, indicating that buyers emerged around the ₹1,17,500- ₹1,18,500 zone to defend prices. However, he noted that the broader weekly trend remains bearish.

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What should investors do? The recent correction and subsequent rebound in the yellow metal have created an important juncture for gold investors. While lower prices may offer an opportunity for long-term accumulation, the broader trend and global macroeconomic developments warrant caution.

Rajodiya believes that gold could gradually recover over the next 12 months if rate-hike pressure eases. He further recommended investors to also account for the possibility of further downside if the US Federal Reserve maintains a restrictive policy stance or the dollar strengthens.

From a trading perspective, Ponmudi said that investors should watch the ₹1,26,300- ₹1,27,000 resistance band for signs of a stronger recovery, while keeping an eye on the ₹1,21,000- ₹1,21,700 support zone.

Also Read | Gold prices rise in India and China after hitting 15-month low

Investors with a long-term horizon may consider staggered buying rather than deploying their entire allocation at once. Those taking short-term positions should monitor the US dollar, Treasury yields, Federal Reserve commentary and key technical levels before making fresh decisions.

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Overall, gold's outlook for 2027 remains cautiously positive, but the recovery may not be linear. The pace and sustainability of gains will depend on whether inflation moderates, interest-rate expectations ease and central-bank demand remains supportive.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.