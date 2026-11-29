Gold price prediction: Gold prices have been on a roller coaster ride in the month of November as the precious metal has witnessed a sharp crash followed by a strong rebound on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).

MCX gold futures fell nearly 13% during the month, slipping to a low of ₹1,17,906 per 10 grams on November 26 amid concerns over interest rates, a stronger US dollar and profit booking. However, the precious metal staged a sharp recovery after hitting its November low. MCX gold futures rebounded nearly 7.1% over the next two sessions to touch an intraday high of ₹1,26,251 per 10 grams on November 27.

According to market experts, the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision and commentary on the future policy trajectory will be key triggers for gold prices.

What's driving gold prices in 2026? Gold prices have experienced significant volatility in 2026, with changing expectations around US monetary policy emerging as one of the key drivers. Expectations of higher interest rates and a stronger US dollar have weighed on the precious metal, as elevated interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets such as gold.

Profit booking after a strong rally and selling by futures funds have also contributed to the recent correction. However, buying interest at lower levels has helped gold recover some of its losses.

Another important factor is the movement in US Treasury yields and the dollar. A decline in bond yields and weakness in the US dollar generally support gold prices by making the metal more attractive to investors holding other currencies.

Geopolitical developments, central bank purchases and safe-haven demand also remain important factors influencing bullion prices. Meanwhile, developments in the Middle East and crude oil prices could add to volatility across global commodity markets.

Gold price outlook ahead of US Fed meeting The US Federal Reserve's December 8–9 policy meeting will be a crucial event for gold prices. While the interest rate decision is important, investors will also closely track the Fed officials' commentary and forward guidance for clues about the monetary policy trajectory in 2027.

Anuj Gupta, SEBI Registered Research Analyst, expects gold prices to remain largely stable around current levels, as the interest rate decision has already been factored into market prices.

He said, "We expect gold prices to remain largely stable around current levels, as the interest rate decision has already been factored into market prices. However, the US Federal Reserve officials' commentary and forward guidance will be crucial in determining the next direction of bullion prices. Any indication of further rate hikes or an aggressive monetary tightening cycle in 2027 could act as a negative trigger for gold. Conversely, signals of a pause in rate hikes or a possible interest rate cut would support precious metal prices and could trigger fresh buying interest."

Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, said gold and silver could extend their recovery if US Treasury yields continue to ease and the dollar weakens. However, any shift towards a more hawkish monetary policy outlook could revive selling pressure.

He added that crude oil prices would remain sensitive to developments in the Middle East and the balance between geopolitical supply risks and expectations of ample global supply. Against this backdrop, volatility is likely to remain elevated across the commodity market.

Gold prices technical outlook: Key support and resistance levels Sharing his technical outlook, Ponmudi said MCX gold ended the week on a cautiously positive note, rebounding approximately 2.8% to close near ₹1,25,198 per 10 grams.

On the upside, immediate resistance is placed at ₹1,26,300– ₹1,27,000, followed by ₹1,30,000– ₹1,30,700. A sustained move above the immediate resistance band could strengthen the recovery and open the way towards the next resistance zone.

On the downside, ₹1,21,000– ₹1,21,700 remains the immediate support zone. A decisive break below this range could expose gold prices to another pullback towards ₹1,17,500– ₹1,18,500.

Ponmudi further noted that the weekly candle features a long lower shadow, indicating that buyers stepped in around the ₹1,17,500– ₹1,18,500 zone to defend prices. Domestic futures also tracked the recovery in international gold prices, supported by buying at lower levels.