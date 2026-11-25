Gold price outlook: Gold prices have suffered a sharp correction from their record highs, but UBS is not backing away from its bullish long-term outlook. UBS Global Wealth Management has retained its forecast of $5,000 per ounce (approximately ₹1.50 lakh per 10 grams) by December 2027, keeping its rating on the precious metal at Attractive.

The forecast stands out as investors reassess the outlook for US interest rates, with a stronger dollar and higher real yields weighing on bullion. Gold has also faced pressure from improved risk appetite in equity markets and liquidity-driven selling. However, UBS believes these near-term headwinds do not undermine the structural reasons to hold gold.

In India, prices have corrected 27% from around ₹1.8 lakh per 10 grams in January to nearly ₹1.2 lakh currently. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), December gold futures fell 1.3% to ₹1,20,314 on November 25, extending losses to around 15% over one month and 27% over three months.

Internationally, spot gold was down 0.6% at $3,531.09 per ounce (approximately ₹1.05 lakh per 10 grams) at 0915 GMT on Wednesday, after falling more than 2% in the previous session. US gold futures for December delivery declined 0.9% to $3,529.80 per ounce (approximately ₹1.05 lakh per 10 grams).

Why is UBS bullish on gold despite the recent price correction? UBS views gold as a strategic portfolio holding rather than a short-term trading opportunity. Its constructive outlook rests on four structural factors: central banks diversifying their reserves away from traditional holdings, rising sovereign debt, persistent geopolitical uncertainty and continued demand from China.

Central bank buying remains an important pillar of the long-term investment case. UBS believes reserve diversification can sustain demand for gold even when higher interest rates and a stronger dollar make the metal less attractive in the near term.

Growing government debt is another factor supporting the brokerage's outlook. Concerns over fiscal sustainability and the longer-term value of currencies could encourage investors and central banks to maintain exposure to gold as a store of value.

However, the near-term environment remains challenging. Higher US real yields increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets such as gold, while a stronger dollar makes bullion more expensive for buyers using other currencies. Liquidity-driven selling and improved appetite for equities have added to the pressure.

The latest weakness has also coincided with expectations of tighter US monetary policy. Investors are awaiting key US economic indicators, including the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) inflation index and gross domestic product (GDP) data, for clues about the Federal Reserve's next moves. A stronger dollar rallied on Wednesday, adding to pressure on dollar-denominated metals.

Gold price forecasts: How does UBS compare with other experts? UBS has retained its December 2027 gold forecast of $5,000 per ounce (approximately ₹1.49 lakh per 10 grams), implying a substantial recovery from current international prices. The brokerage's view suggests that the structural drivers of demand will eventually outweigh the near-term pressure from interest rates and currency movements.

Other global banks also expect gold to recover, although their targets differ. Goldman Sachs expects prices to climb above $4,600 per ounce (approximately ₹1.37 lakh per 10 grams) and reach $4,650 (approximately ₹1.39 lakh per 10 grams) by the end of 2027. It expects structural central bank buying to support the market despite the near-term impact of higher rate expectations.

CIBC, meanwhile, lowered its forecast for the current quarter to $4,500 per ounce (approximately ₹1.34 lakh per 10 grams) last month, but expects prices to rebound to $5,200 (approximately ₹1.55 lakh per 10 grams) in 2027.

The broad consensus among these forecasts is that central bank demand and macroeconomic uncertainty remain supportive over the longer term. However, the timing and pace of a recovery will depend significantly on the Federal Reserve's policy path, real yields and the dollar.

For Indian investors, the rupee's movement will also influence domestic gold prices. A stronger rupee can soften the impact of a recovery in international bullion, while a weaker currency can amplify it.