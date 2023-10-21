Gold price rallies on Israel-Hamas war, weak US dollar, US Fed rate pause buzz
MCX Gold rate today has immediate support placed at ₹60,000 per 10 gm levels whereas it has crucial support placed at ₹59,000 per 10 gm levels, say experts
Gold rate today: On account of rising tension in the Middle East region on Israel-Hamas war, US Fed's hint for a possible rate pause in upcoming US Fed meeting in November 2023 and slide in US dollar aided gold price to continue its rally and climb to around four month high on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX). MCX gold rate logged weekly gain of 2.15 per cent and ended at ₹60,725 per 10 gm levels. In international market, spot fold price registered 2.49 per cent weekly gain in the week gone by and finished at $1,980.90 per ounce levels.
