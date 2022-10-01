Gold price rebounds after ease in dollar index. Should you join this rally?4 min read . Updated: 01 Oct 2022, 06:27 AM IST
- Gold rates are expected to go up to ₹52,500 levels on MCX by upcoming Diwali festival, believe experts
Gold rate today: On account of hawkish central banks across world and retreat in dollar index from record high of 114.77 levels, gold prices bounced back strongly and registered 1.61 per cent rise in the week gone by. At Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold rates finished at ₹50,027 per 10 gm levels whereas spot gold price ended at 1,660 per ounce. Indian National Rupee (INR) too witnessed strong rebound after Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced a 50 bps repo rate hike to 5.900 per cent on Friday. After RBI's monetary policy announcements on Friday, rupee recorded its highest gain in last 20 days. Dollar index closed at 112.16, logging 0.04 per cent intraday loss on Friday session.