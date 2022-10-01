Gold price rebounds after ease in dollar index. Should you join this rally?

According to commodity market experts, after US Fed's uber-hawkish stance on interest rate hike, most of the central banks in the world have gone hawkish on interest rate as they are concerned about their national economy after the 'unethical rise of dollar index leading to fall in its respective currencies.' Hence, they are expected to raise interest rates soon and RBI's decision to raise repo rate should be seen from this angle. They said that gold rates today are in 'uptrend' and this trend is expected to remain in upcoming festive season in domestic and international markets. They said that spot gold price may surge up to $1,710 levels whereas MCX gold price may go up to ₹52,500 by this Diwali.