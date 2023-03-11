Gold price rebounds as US dollar retraces from 3-month high. Should you buy?3 min read . Updated: 11 Mar 2023, 06:17 AM IST
- Gold rate today has immediate support placed at ₹55,200 per 10 gm levels on MCX, believe experts
Gold rate today: Following weakness in the US dollar after release of US labour data showing slower wage growth, gold prices bounced back strongly on the weekend session. Gold future contract for the month of April 2023 on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) gained ₹829 per 10 gm and ended at ₹56,130 levels on Friday. In international spot market, gold price logged over 2 per cent rise on Friday and finished at around $1,867 per ounce levels.
