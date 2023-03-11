Gold price rebounds as US dollar retraces from 3-month high. Should you buy?

According to commodity market experts, gold rates today is in uptrend as US labour data showing slower wage growth has eased the US inflation concern and hence market is expecting modest US Fed rate hike. They said that gold rate today has immediate support placed at $1,820 per once levels and on upper side it is facing hurdles at $1,890 per ounce levels. On MCX, they said that gold price has immediate support placed at ₹55,200 whereas it is facing resistance at ₹56,700 and ₹57,200 per 10 gm levels. They said that overall trend for the yellow metal is bullish as news of bankruptcy of Silver Valley Bank is expected to put equity assets under pressure in near term.