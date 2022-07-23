Gold price rebounds from 16-month low. Should you buy, sell or hold?

Speaking on gold price outlook, Sugandha Sachdeva of Religare Broking said, "The path ahead for gold is slightly bumpy, but despite the steep sell-off witnessed for the last five consecutive weeks, gold prices have still managed to find a strong cushion at the key level of $1680 per ounce, which has been protecting gold for almost two years. As long as this holds, we expect recovery trade to get underway in gold, where initial support can be seen at ₹49,500 per 10 gm mark on MCX, while the key support rests at ₹48,800 per 10 gm. Only if prices penetrate this pivotal support convincingly, we are likely to see an acceleration of downwards momentum. That said, we envisage gold prices to entice buying interest at lower levels and witness a retreat towards ₹51,200 to ₹51,600 per 10 gm zone in the coming days."