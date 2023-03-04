Gold price rebounds from 2-month low. Should you buy or wait for next sell off?8 min read . Updated: 04 Mar 2023, 06:06 AM IST
- Gold rates today has immediate support placed at ₹55,300 per 10 gm in domestic market, say experts
Gold rate today: On account of ease in US dollar, gold prices in domestic and international market witnessed some bargain hunting in the week gone by. Gold future contract for April 2023 on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) finished at ₹55,737 per 10 gm levels, logging weekly gain of around 0.54 per cent. However, in international market, yellow metal price ascended over 2 per cent and closed at around $1,848 per ounce levels.
