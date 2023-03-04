Gold price rebounds from 2-month low. Should you buy or wait for next sell off?

According to commodity market experts, correction in US dollar rates and Dollar Index retracing from the resistance levels was the major reason for bounce back in gold prices across world in the week gone by. They said that gold rates today has immediate support placed at $1,835 levels whereas major support for the the precious bullion metal is at $1,810 levels. On MCX, immediate support for the yellow metal price is placed at ₹55,300 per 10 gm while ₹55,000 per 10 gm is expected to remain major base for the precious metal price. On higher side, gold price is facing resistance at 56,200 levels whereas ₹56,700 per 10 gm is major hurdle for the precious bullion price movement. In international spot market $1,860 is immediate hurdle while $1,890 per ounce is major resistance for the yellow metal.