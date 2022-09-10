Gold price rebounds from 6-week low. Is it an opportunity for bargain buying?

The Religare analyst went on to add that Russia has stopped flows of natural gas to Europe through Nord Stream 1 pipeline, in its bid to inflict economic pain on the region. The Bank of Canada also opted for a 75bps rate hike in its recent meeting and signaled more rate hikes. These large rate hikes by other central banks suppressed the dollar index and prompted flows into the safety of gold. Crude oil prices also witnessed a steep decline towards a 7-month low owing to slowdown concerns and more Covid-19 curbs in China. However, they recovered some lost ground towards the close of the week as the OPEC and allies have agreed to reduce October output by 100,000 bpd to prop up prices and amid threats by the Russian President to halt energy exports to Europe, if price caps are imposed. This might lead to some cool-off in inflation in the near term and push the Fed to slow down its pace of rate hikes towards the fourth quarter of the year, which shall be underpin gold prices.