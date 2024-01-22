Gold price rebounds from five-week low. Should you buy in this rally?
MCX gold rate bounced back strongly and regained around ₹600 per 10 gm after hitting a five-week low last week
Gold rate today: After hitting the five-week low of ₹61,400 odd level last week, gold price on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) bounced back strongly and regained around ₹600 per 10 gm on the MCX. According to commodity market experts, profit-booking in US treasury yield and strong US economic data fueling speculations about the US Fed rate cut are some of the major reasons that enabled the yellow metal to pare the lost ground on the weekend.
