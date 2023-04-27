Gold price regains $2000 level after ease in US dollar. Should you buy?2 min read . Updated: 27 Apr 2023, 09:25 AM IST
- Gold rate today has immediate support placed at $1,975 per ounce levels, say experts
Gold rate today: Following ease in US dollar rates due to rising concerns for economic slowdown in the US, gold price today appreciated and regained the psychological $2,000 per ounce levels in early morning deals. However, gold price had a muted opening on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), as gold future contract for June 2023 opened lower and went on to hit intraday low of ₹59,825 per 10 gm, losing more than 0.50 per cent within few minutes of commodity market opening today. During this sell off, MCX gold price lost ₹60,000 peak and slipped below this crucial level.
