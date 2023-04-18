Gold price regains buying interest on ease in US dollar rate. Should you buy?2 min read . Updated: 18 Apr 2023, 10:36 AM IST
- Gold rate today has immediate support placed at $1,980 levels in international market whereas on MCX, gold price today has strong support at ₹59,700 per 10 gm levels
Gold rate today witnessed buying interest during early morning deals during in commodity market today. Gold future contract on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) for June 2023 expiry, opened with upside gap at ₹60,229 per 10 gm levels and went on to hit intraday high of ₹60,339 levels within few minutes of commodity market opening. Gold price in international market too opened higher and went on to hit intraday high of around $2,002 in morning deals on Tuesday.
