Gold rate today witnessed buying interest during early morning deals during in commodity market today. Gold future contract on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) for June 2023 expiry, opened with upside gap at ₹60,229 per 10 gm levels and went on to hit intraday high of ₹60,339 levels within few minutes of commodity market opening. Gold price in international market too opened higher and went on to hit intraday high of around $2,002 in morning deals on Tuesday.

According to commodity market experts, gold rates today are rising due to ease in US dollar rates. They said that gold price in international market has managed to sustain above $1,980 per ounce levels, which is its immediate support in current market scenario. On MCX, gold price has immediate support placed at ₹59,700 per 10 gm, they said. Bullion experts advised gold investors to maintain 'buy on dips' strategy till gold price is sustaining above the current support levels.

Movement in US dollar holds key

Speaking on appreciation in gold rate today, Anuj Gupta, Vice President — Research at IIFL Securities said, "Gold prices have appreciated today as US dollar rate has eased in morning deals after rising for last two sessions. Current support for Dollar Index is placed at 100 levels and it may go down towards 98 levels after breaching this immediate support."

On INR vs USD, Anuj Choudhary, Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas said, "We expect Indian Rupee to trade with a slight negative bias on strong Dollar and elevated crude oil prices. Weak domestic markets may also weigh on Rupee. However, sustained FII inflows and cooling inflation may support Rupee at lower levels. Traders may remain cautious ahead of Empire State Manufacturing Index data from US. USDINR spot price is expected to trade in a range of ₹81.50 to ₹82.50 in the near term."

Gold rate today: Key levels to watch

On key levels in regard to gold price today, market expert Sugandha Sachdeva said, "After the sharp correction in the previous trading session owing to strength in the dollar index, gold prices are seen finding a strong support at ₹59,700/10gm or $1,980 per ounce mark. As long as the same holds, buying interest is expected to resume. On the other hand prices are likely to witness hurdle at ₹60,750/10gm mark on their way up. Only a move past the same would lead to strong gains for the precious metal towards ₹61,500/10gm mark."

Sugandha went on to add that the greenback strengthened as manufacturing activity in the New York state expanded in April for the first time in five months adding to concerns about further rate hike at the Fed’s May meeting.

