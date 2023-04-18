Gold price regains buying interest on ease in US dollar rate. Should you buy?

Gold rate today: Key levels to watch

On key levels in regard to gold price today, market expert Sugandha Sachdeva said, "After the sharp correction in the previous trading session owing to strength in the dollar index, gold prices are seen finding a strong support at ₹59,700/10gm or $1,980 per ounce mark. As long as the same holds, buying interest is expected to resume. On the other hand prices are likely to witness hurdle at ₹60,750/10gm mark on their way up. Only a move past the same would lead to strong gains for the precious metal towards ₹61,500/10gm mark."