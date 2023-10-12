Gold rate today: On account of dovish stance shown by US Fed officials in Wednesday's US Fed's minutes release, gold price today extended its rally and regained ₹58,000 per 10 gm mark on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).

MCX gold price today opened upside at ₹58,045 per 10 gm levels and went on to hit intraday high of ₹58,075 levels within few minutes of commodity market's opening bell. However, profit booking soon triggered and the yellow metal made intraday low of ₹58,001 per 10 gm by end of near 20 minutes of trade. In international market, yellow metal price is oscillating around $1,873 per ounce levels.

Likewise, silver rat today opened upside at ₹69,734 per kg levels and came under the sell off stress. Silver price made intraday low of ₹69,660 per 10 gm on MCX. In international market, precious white metal is oscillating above $22 per ounce levels.

Reason for gold price glitter

Speaking on the reasons that has fueled gold prices, Sugandha Sachdeva, Executive Director and Chief Strategist at Acme Investment Advisors said, “Gold's outlook has recently brightened, driven by dovish signals from the US Fed officials hinting at the possibility of a rate pause during the Fed's upcoming meeting in November. This has spurred a rally in the precious metal, with gold prices climbing in the past four consecutive trading sessions. The decline in the US dollar and treasury yields has further fuelled this upward momentum."

Israel-Palestine conflict in focus

Sugandha Sachdeva went on to add that the simmering geopolitical tensions in the Middle East have reignited gold's appeal as a safe haven asset. Investors, seeking refuge amid uncertainty, are increasingly drawn to the allure of gold.

Cue from the currency market

On other factors that has lend support to the precious metal, Anuj Gupta, Head — Commodity & Currency at HDFC Securities said, “We have noticed that due to gropolitical tenion the safe haven demand has been seen in the bullions. Dollar Index is also correction from over bought zone which signalling support for the gold price. Dollar index is trading at 105.40 levels."

HDFC Securities expert went on to add that demand by fund houses and central banks are also shifting from US dollar to gold.

US dollar to INR

“We expect Rupee to trade with a slight positive bias on rise in risk appetite in global markets and softness in US Dollar amid dovish comments by US Federal Reserve officials. However, geopolitical uncertainty due to the ongoing conflict Hamas and Israel may cap sharp upside. Any upside reversal in crude oil prices and FII outflows may also weigh on Rupee at higher levels. Traders may remain cautious ahead of PPI data and FOMC minutes from US today and inflation data from India and US later this week. USDINR spot price is expected to trade in a range of ₹82.80 to ₹83.50," said Anuj Choudhary, Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

Gold price outlook

On outlook for gold prices in near term, Sugandha Sachdeva of Acme Investment Advisors said, “Prices are now eyeing $1,880 per ounce and around ₹58,350 per 10 gm at the domestic market, which however remains a crucial hurdle. Only a convincing move past the same shall ensure further upside in the yellow metal."

On triggers that may dictate gold price in near term, Sugandha Sachdeva said, “Markets are now looking forward to the US CPI data to further get an understanding of the central bank’s policy outlook. This report shall further influence the trajectory of gold as it navigates the complexities of the global economic landscape."

