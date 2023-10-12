Gold price regains ₹58,000 per 10 gm levels on MCX after dovish US Fed minutes. Good opportunity to buy?
Gold price is now heading towards $1,880 per ounce levels in international market whereas it is heading towards ₹58,350 per 10 gm levels on MCX, say commodity market experts
Gold rate today: On account of dovish stance shown by US Fed officials in Wednesday's US Fed's minutes release, gold price today extended its rally and regained ₹58,000 per 10 gm mark on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).
